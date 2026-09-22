Creative Writing Workshop for Women

Give yourself an afternoon of creative retreat time. We will use writing prompts and simple art exercises to explore the theme of healing in our lives and our writing.

If you are interested in writing as a form of creative expression, working on a piece of writing, or simply curious about the possibilities, join us. This workshop includes writing prompts, simple art activities, and time for connection. Some scholarships available. This is an unsponsored program – meaning you will book directly with the instructor.

To register, email michelle.st.romain.wilson@gmail.com. To learn more about Michelle and Women Write retreats, visit https://michellestromain.com/events-workshops

