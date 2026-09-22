Create Your Personalized Mosaic Rock
Create Your Personalized Mosaic Rock
Personalized craft projects make great gifts or your favorite keepsake. This mosaic crafting class will guide participants in creating a mosaic “initial” on a painted river rock. Participants are encouraged to bring along some costume jewelry to add to their creations! You will come away with a simple, memorable craft just in time for the Fall or Christmas gift giving season. Invite a friend to share this fun and creative mid-day session. (The class is a minimum of 8 and maximum of 12 students)
Instructor Bios: Lifelong friends and crafting partners, Laura Hall-Jorgenson and Jan Bettenburg have developed many craft projects over the years and enjoy sharing their expertise. Their creativity will inspire your own creative design.
Jacksonville Community Center
$25
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org