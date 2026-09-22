Create Your Personalized Mosaic Rock

Personalized craft projects make great gifts or your favorite keepsake. This mosaic crafting class will guide participants in creating a mosaic “initial” on a painted river rock. Participants are encouraged to bring along some costume jewelry to add to their creations! You will come away with a simple, memorable craft just in time for the Fall or Christmas gift giving season. Invite a friend to share this fun and creative mid-day session. (The class is a minimum of 8 and maximum of 12 students)

Instructor Bios: Lifelong friends and crafting partners, Laura Hall-Jorgenson and Jan Bettenburg have developed many craft projects over the years and enjoy sharing their expertise. Their creativity will inspire your own creative design.

