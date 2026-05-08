Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park Presents: The Comedy of Errors
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park Presents: The Comedy of Errors
In its 11th year of presenting free Shakespeare plays, Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park will present The Comedy of Errors two consecutive weekends in June -- June 20, 21, 27, 28, – beginning at 3 p.m. at Mingus Park, 725 N. 10th Street, Coos Bay.
Mingus Park Amphitheatre
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Coos Bay Shakespeare in the Park
Mingus Park Amphitheatre