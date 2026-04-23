© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cookbook Sale

Cookbook Sale

Cookbook Sale

The Friends the Redwood Libraries will present a special one-day sale of Cookbooks only on Friday, May 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Eureka Library, 1313 Third Street. The sale is open to everyone. 

Over 1,000 Cookbooks will be on offer, many of them from private collectors. Prices will be $0.25 for spiral bound, $0.50 for paperbound, and $1.00 for hardbound. Credit cards are welcome; small bills are appreciated for cash sales. 

 All proceeds benefit the entire Humboldt County Library system

Friends of the Redwood Libraries
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
eurekafrl.org

Artist Group Info

serendip@eurekafrl.org
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
1313 3rd St.
Eureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org
eurekafrl.org