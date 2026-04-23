Cookbook Sale

The Friends the Redwood Libraries will present a special one-day sale of Cookbooks only on Friday, May 1, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Eureka Library, 1313 Third Street. The sale is open to everyone.

Over 1,000 Cookbooks will be on offer, many of them from private collectors. Prices will be $0.25 for spiral bound, $0.50 for paperbound, and $1.00 for hardbound. Credit cards are welcome; small bills are appreciated for cash sales.

All proceeds benefit the entire Humboldt County Library system