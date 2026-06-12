“Conquering the Canon: A Life in Shakespeare” with author Scott Kaiser
“Conquering the Canon: A Life in Shakespeare” with author Scott Kaiser
Thursday July 9th 7:00 to 8:00 pm
Ashland-based author, director, and playwright Scott Kaiser will read from his 24th book, Conquering the Canon: A Life in Shakespeare. The book chronicles his journey through all 38 of Shakespeare’s plays during his three decades with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Blending behind-the-scenes stories with theatrical insight, the book is part memoir and part masterclass on bringing Shakespeare to life onstage.
Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com