Community Picnic
Community Picnic
Join us for Equamore Sanctuary's annual Community Picnic featuring complimentary vegetarian cuisine by Omar's Restaurant and live music by the string trio For the Love of Horses. Meet our rescued horses during our open barn and Horse Sponsorship Drive, hear their inspiring stories, and learn how your support helps provide them with lifelong sanctuary and compassionate care.
Equamore Sanctuary
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Equamore Foundation
541-482-5550
equamore@charter.net
Equamore Sanctuary
4723 Highway 66Ashland, Oregon 97520-9018
541-482-5550
equamore@charter.net