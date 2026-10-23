Community-In-Action Series with Living Opportunities

As part of our ongoing Community-in-Action series—dedicated to celebrating diverse cultures, histories, and perspectives—the Jacksonville Community Center is proud to partner with Living Opportunities for a meaningful community gathering.

Living Opportunities is a non-profit organization that serves as one of the largest service providers for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities—such as autism, cerebral palsy, and seizure disorders—in Southern Oregon.

They empower adults and children to live independently and actively participate in their local communities through 24-hour residential care, supported living assistance, tailored job coaching for local business employment, creative arts programs, and specialized behavioral consulting.

Living Opportunities was established in 1974, having served the Rogue Valley for over 50 years. The current CEO, Amber Myre will highlight the experiences, perspectives, creativity, and advocacy of people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This event is FREE – JCC gratefully accepts a suggested donation of $5.

This program is funded in part by a grant from Oregon Humanities.