Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser
Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser
The Ross Ragland Theater is proud to present Coffey Anderson live for the opening of our 2026-27 season! Coffey brings his patriot country style from Texas to the west coast in a rare concert in Klamath Falls, Oregon! His original music will warm your heart and get your toes tapping, and Mr. Red, White and Blue will have you feeling proud to be an American! Don't miss your chance to see Coffey without making a trip to Texas!
Ross Ragland Theater
$35-$100
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ross Ragland Theater
Artist Group Info
Coffey Anderson
volunteer@ragland.org
Ross Ragland Theater
218 N 7th StKlamath Falls, Oregon 97601
541.887.8630
office@ragland.org