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Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser

Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser

The Ross Ragland Theater is proud to present Coffey Anderson live for the opening of our 2026-27 season! Coffey brings his patriot country style from Texas to the west coast in a rare concert in Klamath Falls, Oregon! His original music will warm your heart and get your toes tapping, and Mr. Red, White and Blue will have you feeling proud to be an American! Don't miss your chance to see Coffey without making a trip to Texas!

Ross Ragland Theater
$35-$100
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Ross Ragland Theater

Artist Group Info

Coffey Anderson
volunteer@ragland.org
https://coffeyanderson.com/
Ross Ragland Theater
218 N 7th St
Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601
541.887.8630
office@ragland.org
https://ragland.org/