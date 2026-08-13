Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser

The Ross Ragland Theater is proud to present Coffey Anderson live for the opening of our 2026-27 season! Coffey brings his patriot country style from Texas to the west coast in a rare concert in Klamath Falls, Oregon! His original music will warm your heart and get your toes tapping, and Mr. Red, White and Blue will have you feeling proud to be an American! Don't miss your chance to see Coffey without making a trip to Texas!