Classical Vespers
Classical Vespers
Come enjoy the talents of Tereza Golombkova on piano and organ. Tereza studies both instruments at Southern Oregon University and has played for our church many times. As always, free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org