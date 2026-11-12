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Classical Vespers

Classical Vespers

Come enjoy the talents of Tereza Golombkova on piano and organ. Tereza studies both instruments at Southern Oregon University and has played for our church many times. As always, free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/