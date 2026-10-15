Classical guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan in concert at Ashland home
Classical guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan in concert at Ashland home
This intimate event will classical guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan (www.alcguitar.com) at a lovely home location in Ashland. He will be presenting his program "Guitar America: Revolutionaries & Rockstars", with music from 19th century America to Irving Berlin to Eddie Van Halen. Please join us for this unique event. Doors open at 2:30 PM. Seating is limited, so make your reservation soon by RSVPing to grantruizod@gmail.com. You can pre-pay at www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/ZABHEMDJUHPAW. You will be sent the address after making your reservation. The fee is $25, which you can also pay at the door if you wish to use cash.
A private residence in Ashland
$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Guitar Society of Southern Oregon
541-261-3811
jeffersonclassical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Aaron Larget-Caplan
A private residence in Ashland
TBAAshland, Oregon 97520
541-261-3811
grantruizod@gmail.com