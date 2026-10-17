Cirque Mechanics - Tilt!
Cirque Mechanics - Tilt!
Step right up to the dazzling world of Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride! Journey back to the 1980s and experience a high-flying homage to America’s iconic amusement parks. Bursting with acrobatics, aerial feats, juggling, and nostalgic charm, this theatrical circus adventure brings the spirit of the era to life. At the heart of the spectacle is a marvel of man-powered engineering: a giant Ferris wheel surrounded by inventive mechanical creations reimagining classic rides and games. It’s an exhilarating whirlwind of stunts, surprises, and laughter—ending with a touching moment that proves shared joy can bring us together.
Craterian Theater at the Collier Center
Regular $64, $58, $52 Youth/Student (22 and under) $49, $43, $37
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Craterian Performances Company
5417798195
eric@craterian.org
Craterian Theater at the Collier Center
23 South Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-779-3000
brent@craterian.org