Cirque Mechanics - Tilt!

Step right up to the dazzling world of Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride! Journey back to the 1980s and experience a high-flying homage to America’s iconic amusement parks. Bursting with acrobatics, aerial feats, juggling, and nostalgic charm, this theatrical circus adventure brings the spirit of the era to life. At the heart of the spectacle is a marvel of man-powered engineering: a giant Ferris wheel surrounded by inventive mechanical creations reimagining classic rides and games. It’s an exhilarating whirlwind of stunts, surprises, and laughter—ending with a touching moment that proves shared joy can bring us together.