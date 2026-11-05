Christmas Bazaar
Christmas Bazaar
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Sat Dec 5th from 10am-4pm
206 NW F St Grants Pass
Vendors welcome contact American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 541-474-6400 leave a message for Jeff
Come and visit and do some Christmas shopping of home made crafts, lotions, art and clothing. and more.
Some of our regular Legion Market Vendors will put a holiday spin on things and provide some seasonal spirit!
Come and shop and grab a bite to eat and a beverage from the lounge, or eat first and shop after.
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Prices varys
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com