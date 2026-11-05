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Christmas Bazaar

Christmas Bazaar

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is hosting a Christmas Bazaar  on Sat Dec 5th from 10am-4pm
206 NW F St Grants Pass

Vendors welcome contact American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 541-474-6400 leave a message for Jeff

Come and visit and do some Christmas shopping of home made crafts, lotions, art and clothing. and more.
Some of our regular Legion Market Vendors will put a holiday spin on things and provide some seasonal spirit!
Come and shop and grab a bite to eat  and a beverage from the lounge, or eat first and shop after.

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
Prices varys
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
206 NW F St
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com