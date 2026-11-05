American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Sat Dec 5th from 10am-4pm

206 NW F St Grants Pass

Vendors welcome contact American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 541-474-6400 leave a message for Jeff

Come and visit and do some Christmas shopping of home made crafts, lotions, art and clothing. and more.

Some of our regular Legion Market Vendors will put a holiday spin on things and provide some seasonal spirit!

Come and shop and grab a bite to eat and a beverage from the lounge, or eat first and shop after.