Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having Chicken Fried Steak Dinner on 1st Friday
Nov 6th
206 NW F St Grants Pass
Serving Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes,Gravy. Veggies, Salad and Dessert
Stop in on your stroll around town on
Friday, Nov 6th from 4:00-6:00pm
for a great dinner. $20 per plate add $1 for to go.
Reservations by Wed Nov 4th by calling 541-474-6400
Proceeds benefit American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran Programs
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
$20 per plate add $1 for to go
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
American Legion Grants Pass Post 28
541-474-6400 if voice mail leave a message
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com
American Legion Post 28 Grants Pass
206 NW F StGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-474-6400
kimberleewaltz@gmail.com