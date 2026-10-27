American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 is having Chicken Fried Steak Dinner on 1st Friday

Nov 6th

206 NW F St Grants Pass

Serving Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes,Gravy. Veggies, Salad and Dessert

Stop in on your stroll around town on

Friday, Nov 6th from 4:00-6:00pm

for a great dinner. $20 per plate add $1 for to go.

Reservations by Wed Nov 4th by calling 541-474-6400

Proceeds benefit American Legion Grants Pass Post 28 Veteran Programs

