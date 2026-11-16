Chanukah Fair
Chanukah Fair
Your one-stop destination for all things Chanukah! Discover a wonderful selection of Chanukah goodies, children’s books and activities, and so much more! Browse amazing handmade treasures from our talented vendors, and be sure to stop by Laika’s Lox and Bagels food truck for delicious treats available for purchase.
Come shop, eat, and get into the Chanukah spirit with us. We can’t wait to see you there!
Temple Emek Shalom
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Temple Emek Shalom
community@emekshalom.org
Temple Emek Shalom
1800 E. Main St (between Walker and Tolman Creek Rd.Ashland, Oregon 97520
541 488 2909
office@emekshalom.org