Chanukah Fair

Your one-stop destination for all things Chanukah! Discover a wonderful selection of Chanukah goodies, children’s books and activities, and so much more! Browse amazing handmade treasures from our talented vendors, and be sure to stop by Laika’s Lox and Bagels food truck for delicious treats available for purchase.

Come shop, eat, and get into the Chanukah spirit with us. We can’t wait to see you there!