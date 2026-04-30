Chamber Players of the Redwoods Spring Concert

Included on the May program is violinist Vanessa Kibbe, playing solo selections from "Partita No. 2 in D minor" by Johann Sebastian Bach; Trio Finito, performing "Piano Trio No. 21" by Joseph Haydn; North Coast Brass Ensemble playing a contemporary Isaac Smith arrangement of Robert Lowry's "How Can I Keep from Singing?" and "Three Criminal Investigations" by Zachary Smith; and Wind Energy, a wind quintet playing the three springtime movements of the "Zodiac Quintet" by celebrated local composer Michael Kibbe, as well as a "Fantasy On The Wizard of Oz," a Michael Kibbe arrangement of the original film score.