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Chamber Players of the Redwoods Spring Concert

Chamber Players of the Redwoods Spring Concert

Included on the May program is violinist Vanessa Kibbe, playing solo selections from "Partita No. 2 in D minor" by Johann Sebastian Bach; Trio Finito, performing "Piano Trio No. 21" by Joseph Haydn; North Coast Brass Ensemble playing a contemporary Isaac Smith arrangement of Robert Lowry's "How Can I Keep from Singing?" and "Three Criminal Investigations" by Zachary Smith; and Wind Energy, a wind quintet playing the three springtime movements of the "Zodiac Quintet" by celebrated local composer Michael Kibbe, as well as a "Fantasy On The Wizard of Oz," a Michael Kibbe arrangement of the original film score.

Christ Episcopal Church, Eureka
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Chamber Players of the Redwoods
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com
https://chamberplayersredwoods.org/

Artist Group Info

christchurcheureka@gmail.com
Christ Episcopal Church, Eureka
15th & H Street
Eureka, California 95501
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com