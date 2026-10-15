Chamber Players of the Redwoods Fall Concert

The Chamber Players of the Redwoods opens an exciting new season of local music making. As always, the "music of the masters" will be performed by a selection of talented North Coast musicians. The Marobi Trio will perform Rebecca Clarke’s "Dumka Duo Concertante for Violin, Viola, and Piano," Posaunenstadt will perform "Etude for Low Brass in the Style of Bruckner" by Enrique Crespo, vocalist Paula Jones and pianist Bob Ebenstein will perform songs as diverse as "Jesus on the Main Line" and "My Funny Valentine," and the Cascadia Winds will perform "Quintet, Opus 43" by Danish composer Carl Nielsen.