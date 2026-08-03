Chamber Music Concerts presents the Pavel Haas Quartet

The Pavel Haas Quartet is revered across the globe for its richness of timbre, infectious passion, and intuitive rapport. Having performed at the world’s most prestigious concert halls and won five Gramophone Awards, the quartet is one of the world’s foremost chamber ensembles. The group was included in BBC Music Magazine’s 10 Greatest String Quartets of All Time. "They represent the best qualities of the Czech tradition — warmth, sonorousness, individuality, intensity; but what’s striking here is their fearless risk-taking, their fervency and the absolute confidence with which they propel you" (Gramophone). The program features Beethoven's String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59 no. 1 "Razumovsky" and Dvořák's String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105, B.193.