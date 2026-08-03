Chamber Music Concerts presents the Neave Piano Trio

Since forming in 2010, the GRAMMY®–nominated Neave Trio has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances. Neave has performed at many esteemed concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, Smithsonian American Art Museum, 92nd Street Y, and many others. "The performances balance passion with sensitivity and grace." (BBC Music Magazine). The program features Jennifer Higdon's Vast Palette; Brahms's Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87; and Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor, M. 67.

