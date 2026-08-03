Chamber Music Concerts presents the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

“Mozart & Brahms: The Great Clarinet Quintets” featuring Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Stella Chen & Chad Hoopes, violin; Timothy Ridout, viola; and Clive Greensmith, cello. Composed a century apart and similarly inspired by virtuoso clarinetists, the Clarinet Quintets of Mozart and Brahms are among the most popular works on the chamber music stage, yet rarely do they appear on the same program. This concert offers clarinet chamber music at its absolute pinnacle. Mozart and Brahms were seduced by the clarinet’s pristine purity, and both created works that breathe the same tranquil, autumnal air.

