Chamber Music Concerts presents the Canellakis Sextet (clarinet, horn, violin, viola, cello, & piano)

A long-time artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Nicholas Canellakis is one of today’s most sought-after and innovative cellists. He performs internationally as a soloist and chamber musician and is also a composer/arranger, artistic curator, teacher, and filmmaker, with comedic digital content that has reached millions of views worldwide. He was recently appointed to the cello faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Canellakis and emerging artists will perform a program centered around the unique instrumentation of the Dohnányi Sextet: Schumann's Adagio and Allegro in A-flat Major, Op. 70 (horn & piano); Johan Halvorsen's Passacaglia After Handel (violin & viola); Brahms's Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114; and Dohnányi's Sextet in C Major, Op. 37.

Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of Curtis Institute of Music.

