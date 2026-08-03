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Chamber Music Concerts presents: Leticia Moreno & Friends

Chamber Music Concerts presents: Leticia Moreno & Friends

Born in Spain and of Peruvian descent, Leticia Moreno is recognized as a truly exciting and versatile violinist who captivates audiences and critics alike with her natural charisma, virtuosity, and deep interpretative force. “Formidable technique…compelling execution” (The Scotsman). Moreno is joined by Claudio Constantini, bandoneon; Matan Porat, piano; and Uxia Martínez Botana, double bass.

Bach's counterpoint and harmonic mastery have served as the foundation for musicians across centuries and nations. He stands as a towering figure whose musical language has shaped the course of music history. Join Moreno and her quartet for “Bach in the Americas,” a fusion of Baroque elegance and South American vibrancy.

Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
$49-59
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 12 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Concerts
541-552-6154
Director@ChamberMusicConcerts.org
https://chambermusicconcerts.org/

Artist Group Info

Leticia Moreno
https://www.leticiamoreno.com/
Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
405 South Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon 97520