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Chamber Music Concerts presents: Jupiter Quartet

Chamber Music Concerts presents: Jupiter Quartet

The Jupiter String Quartet is an intimately connected group — the members include two sisters and a spouse. Founded in 2001, the ensemble is firmly established as an important voice in the world of chamber music, and exudes an energy that is at once friendly, knowledgeable, and adventurous. “The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene.” (The New Yorker). The program features Schubert's Quartet in A minor, D. 804 "Rosamunde"; Clarice Assad's Canções da America; Juri Seo's Respiri - in memoriam Jonathan Harvey; and Brahms's String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 no. 2.

Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
$49-59
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Concerts
541-552-6154
Director@ChamberMusicConcerts.org
https://chambermusicconcerts.org/

Artist Group Info

Jupiter Quartet
https://www.jupiterquartet.com/
Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
405 South Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon 97520