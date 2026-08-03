Chamber Music Concerts presents: Jupiter Quartet

The Jupiter String Quartet is an intimately connected group — the members include two sisters and a spouse. Founded in 2001, the ensemble is firmly established as an important voice in the world of chamber music, and exudes an energy that is at once friendly, knowledgeable, and adventurous. “The Jupiter String Quartet, an ensemble of eloquent intensity, has matured into one of the mainstays of the American chamber-music scene.” (The New Yorker). The program features Schubert's Quartet in A minor, D. 804 "Rosamunde"; Clarice Assad's Canções da America; Juri Seo's Respiri - in memoriam Jonathan Harvey; and Brahms's String Quartet in A minor, Op. 51 no. 2.

