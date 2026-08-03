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Chamber Music Concerts presents: I Fagiolini vocal ensemble

07595330410

Chamber Music Concerts presents: I Fagiolini vocal ensemble

“There is no doubt about it, an hour in the company of I Fagiolini is time well spent.” (Bachtrack)

In 1986 an Oxford University student group gave its first concert, with an eclectic a cappella mix of Monteverdi, Grieg, and Jazz. Forty years later, director Robert Hollingsworth and I Fagiolini continue to rethink what a vocal group can do. In an age of AI, I Fagiolini is a hand-painted original. "We're not dead yet: I Fagolioni at 40" is their anniversary program featuring “the best vocal ensemble music we know,” from Monteverdi to ravishing 20th-century works.

Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
$49-59
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Concerts
541-552-6154
Director@ChamberMusicConcerts.org
https://chambermusicconcerts.org/

Artist Group Info

I Fagiolini
https://www.ifagiolini.com/about.html
Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
405 South Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon 97520