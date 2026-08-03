Chamber Music Concerts presents: Fry Street Quartet with Toby Appel, viola and Monica Ohuchi, piano

The Fry Street Quartet is a trailblazing ensemble known for its “blend of technical precision and scorching spontaneity” (The Strad). Described as “a triumph of ensemble playing” (The New York Times), the FSQ has performed at venues from Carnegie Hall to London, Sarajevo, Jerusalem, and across the United States. The quartet is joined by violist Toby Appel, a frequent guest with The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Monica Ohuchi, a piano soloist with an active international career. The program includes Mozart's Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 428; Kenji Bunch's "The Viola Burns Longer"; and Antonín Dvořák's String Quintet No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97 B. 180 “American.”

