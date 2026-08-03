Chamber Music Concerts presents: Balourdet Quartet with Adam W. Sadberry, Flute

The Balourdet Quartet stands out for their vibrant energy and masterful blend of technical precision and emotional depth, earning a 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the 2024 Cleveland Quartet Award. "With bows flying and notes swirling, this quartet has a bright future ahead." (Ponca City News). The quartet is joined by flutist Adam W. Sadberry, a multifaceted artist and winner of Concert Artists Guild’s 2021 Victor Elmaleh Competition and Ambassador Prize. The program features Beethoven's String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132; Adolphus Hailstork's Yuhwa for flute; Jonathan Bailey Holland's Alchemy for alto flute and cello; and Joan Tower's Rising for flute and string quartet.

