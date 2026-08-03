Chamber Music Concerts presents: Aris Quartett

Expressive, dynamic, spectacular — the Aris Quartett has been at home on international stages for more than a decade. Founded in Frankfurt am Main in 2009, the musicians have performed in venues including London's Wigmore Hall, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, the Herbst Theatre San Francisco, and the Philharmonie de Paris. "One of the most sensational ensembles of the young generation" (ARTE). The program features Beethoven's String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 18 no. 6; Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel's String Quartet in E-flat Major, H. 277; and Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F Major.

