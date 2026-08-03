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Chamber Music Concerts presents: Arcis Saxophone Quartett

Chamber Music Concerts presents: Arcis Saxophone Quartett

The Arcis Saxophone Quartett (pronounced “Art-sis”) has emerged as one of the most vibrant and active classical ensembles globally. Whether on the highest pass in Ecuador, in the Saudi Arabian desert, or in the Philharmonie in Munich and Berlin, the quartet feels at home. “When the Arcis Saxophone Quartet tours the world, the world is changed.” (The Berkshire Edge). The program includes JSB:48 - J. S. Bach & contemporary composers: A selection of newly composed preludes and fugues from The Well-Tempered Clavier; Nikolai Kapustin's 24 Preludes and Fugues, Op. 82, Nos.15 & 17; Shostakovich's Preludes and Fugues, Op. 87, Nos.1 & 5; Chopin/Radiohead/Brad Mehldau's Exit Music; and Leonhard Kuhn's Fugue & Loops.

Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
$49-59
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Chamber Music Concerts
541-552-6154
Director@ChamberMusicConcerts.org
https://chambermusicconcerts.org/

Artist Group Info

Arcis Saxophone Quartett
https://www.arcissaxophonquartett.de/
Music Recital Hall at Southern Oregon University
405 South Mountain Avenue
Ashland, Oregon 97520