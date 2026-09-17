Celebrate National Friends of the Library Week

It’s October and eerie days are ahead…what better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than with Edgar Allan Poe, American writer of dark and mysterious stories and poems. Actor Robert Sicular has created an interpretation of Poe in "The Mysterious Stranger" using Poe’s writings and biography to both entertain and enlighten his audience. Among Poe’s poems and stories incorporated into the production are "The Tell-Tale Heart", "Annabel Lee" and "The Raven". Friends of the Ashland Public Library, in celebration of National Friends of the Library Week, is privileged to present Mr. Sicular on Saturday, October 24, at 1:00 pm in the Gresham Room at the Ashland Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public and is guaranteed to provide a spooky highlight of the Halloween season. Read more about the event & the FOAL at www.friendsofashlandlibrary.org Read more about Robert Sicular at www.robertsicular.com

