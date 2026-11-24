This grief workshop is a safe, supportive space to honor all forms of loss—from death and ended relationships to retirement and world events. Healing begins when we turn toward our pain, not away. Through shared community, you will have your experience witnessed without judgment. Learn how grief impacts the physical body, practice gentle somatic coping exercises, and gain practical strategies for navigating the upcoming holiday season together.

Speaker Bio: Debra Davis, LCSW, is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Grief and Trauma Specialist, and Certified Internal Family Systems (IFS) Therapist in private practice in Medford, Oregon. Working with adults and couples, Debra combines specialized “parts work” modalities with deep personal empathy as a grieving parent who has lost an adult child, providing a compassionate space for profound healing and relational growth.

