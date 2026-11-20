CANDLELIGHT
CANDLELIGHT
Join us for a magical evening of holiday shopping and celebration at The HUB’s Annual Candlelight Event. Discover an exceptional selection of holiday gifts, fabulous fashion, distinctive jewelry, antiques, and one-of-a-kind treasures, all in support of compassionate hospice care in our community.
A festive evening of holiday sparkle, extraordinary finds, and giving back!
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org
The HUB - Hospice Unique Boutique
1618 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-488-7805
thehub@sofriendsofhospice.org