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Camp Django Presents: Gypsy Jazz Legends

Camp Django Presents: Gypsy Jazz Legends

Step into the enchanting world of Gypsy jazz with Camp Django Presents, featuring an extraordinary lineup of international jazz virtuosos. Experience the infectious swing of Paulus Schafer, the soulful melodies of Tim Kliphuis, the vibrant energy of Eva Slongo, and the innovative rhythms of Sam Farthing—all on one unforgettable night.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Django Reinhardt or discovering Gypsy jazz for the first time, this tour promises an intimate, high-energy performance that will have you tapping your feet and moving to the rhythm. Join us for a celebration of virtuosity, passion, and the timeless charm of Gypsy jazz.

This event is an extension of the "Camp Django" workshop presented at the Columbia Hotel

Tickets available now – reserve your spot and be part of the magic!

Grizzly Peak Winery
$25-$35
07:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Camp Django
530-520-7221
info@jimmygrant.net
https://learngypsyjazz.com/camp-django

Artist Group Info

Paulus Schäfer
info@jimmygrant.net
https://www.paulusschafer.com/
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/