Camp Django Presents: Gypsy Jazz Legends

Step into the enchanting world of Gypsy jazz with Camp Django Presents, featuring an extraordinary lineup of international jazz virtuosos. Experience the infectious swing of Paulus Schafer, the soulful melodies of Tim Kliphuis, the vibrant energy of Eva Slongo, and the innovative rhythms of Sam Farthing—all on one unforgettable night.

Whether you’re a long-time fan of Django Reinhardt or discovering Gypsy jazz for the first time, this tour promises an intimate, high-energy performance that will have you tapping your feet and moving to the rhythm. Join us for a celebration of virtuosity, passion, and the timeless charm of Gypsy jazz.

This event is an extension of the "Camp Django" workshop presented at the Columbia Hotel

Tickets available now – reserve your spot and be part of the magic!