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Cage Free Concerts presents "Le Vent du Nord!" ~ Quebecois Super Group

Cage Free Concerts presents "Le Vent du Nord!" ~ Quebecois Super Group

Le Vent du Nord
https://leventdunord.com/en/
The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord are a leading force in Québec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.... Must be experienced Live*

Grizzly Peak Winery
$40/per
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cage Free Concerts
seats@cagefreeconcerts.com
https://cagefreeconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

Le Vent du Nord
https://leventdunord.com
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/