Cage Free Concerts presents "Le Vent du Nord!" ~ Quebecois Super Group
Cage Free Concerts presents "Le Vent du Nord!" ~ Quebecois Super Group
Le Vent du Nord
https://leventdunord.com/en/
The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord are a leading force in Québec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.... Must be experienced Live*
Grizzly Peak Winery
$40/per
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cage Free Concerts
seats@cagefreeconcerts.com
Artist Group Info
Le Vent du Nord
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com