Cage Free Concerts presents "Le Vent du Nord!" ~ Quebecois Super Group

Le Vent du Nord

https://leventdunord.com/en/

The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord are a leading force in Québec’s exciting and progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences.... Must be experienced Live*