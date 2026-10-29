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Brookings Airport Day 2027

Brookings Airport Day 2027

Brookings Airport Day

May 30, 2027 10am-5pm

Helicopter and Airplane Rides - cost involved

Flight Simulator - free

Great Paper Airplane Contest - free and prizes

BBQ - cost involved

Static Aeronautic Displays - free

Website: brookingslfyingclub.org

We are a non-profit organization and proceeds from this fundraiser are dedicated to advancing aviation education through student scholarships.

Brookings Airport
$25 - $65 For the plane and helicopter rides - admission is free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 30 May 2027

Event Supported By

Brookings Flying Club
brookingsairportday@yahoo.com
brookingsflyingclub.org
Brookings Airport
541.412.5103
brookingsairportday@yahoo.com
www.brookingsflyingclub.org