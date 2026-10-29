Brookings Airport Day 2027
Brookings Airport Day 2027
Brookings Airport Day
May 30, 2027 10am-5pm
Helicopter and Airplane Rides - cost involved
Flight Simulator - free
Great Paper Airplane Contest - free and prizes
BBQ - cost involved
Static Aeronautic Displays - free
Website: brookingslfyingclub.org
We are a non-profit organization and proceeds from this fundraiser are dedicated to advancing aviation education through student scholarships.
Brookings Airport
$25 - $65 For the plane and helicopter rides - admission is free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 30 May 2027
Event Supported By
Brookings Flying Club
brookingsairportday@yahoo.com