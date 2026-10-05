Book Talk at Bloomsbury Books October 15

Many people today live with heavy grief. They see war spread across the Middle East, our detonating economy, our democracy crumbling. The systems that once promised stability now are strained, uncertain, or compromised. Increasingly I see people in despair who do not know what to do. Individual depression is at an all-time high at almost 20% and one half the population says they are lonely.

Throughout history, communities have lived through seasons that felt just as uncertain as this one. Empires rose and fell. Wars reshaped entire societies. Institutions collapsed and new ones slowly took their place. What held us together were people doing small works every day to sustain human connection, compassion, and hope.

The small book describes the actions of a man who, in his own way, shows things we can all do to make things better.