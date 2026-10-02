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Bonsai Day at the Ashland Japanese Garden

Bonsai Day at the Ashland Japanese Garden

Come experience the fall splendor of the Japanese Garden, and enjoy a display of bonsai from Rogue Bonsai group and ikebana, the art of flower arrangement, from local practitioners.

Complementary tea service provided by Dobra Tea from 11:00-2:00pm

For the event schedule and more information about the Japanese Garden, visit ashlandjapanesegarden.org

Ashland Japanese Garden
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Parks and Recreation
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us
www.ashlandparksandrec.org
Ashland Japanese Garden
5414885340
parksinfo@ashland.or.us
https://www.ashlandjapanesegarden.org/