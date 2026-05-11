NYC based Bicycle Film Festival is coming to Ashland, OR on May 16 at Varsity Theatre in Ashland.

Take a journey around the globe! The films appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everyone in between. It’s Bicycle Film Festival’s 26th year celebrating bicycles through art, film, and music. BFF has spanned the world to an audience of one million people in over 100 cities worldwide – and Ashland, Oregon. Let’s celebrate! Bikes Rock!

BFF Ashland is hosted by Ashland Devo. All proceeds go to support youth mountain biking programs for DEVO. Bike Valet Parking will be provided in front of the theater by Piccadilly Cycles.

Buy your tickets at: https://bikefilms26.eventbrite.com

BFF Ashland presents:

Documentaries, narratives, award-winning directors, and emerging talents – all share equal billing. BFF Ashland’s curated short film program features stories about:

A South African all female cycling group is empowered to envision a future beyond their immediate surroundings through the transformative power of cycling.

A montage of cycling joy shot on film of an incredible youth program in Lisbon, Portugal

In Mexico City, women, children, and non-binary cyclists reclaim the streets, protesting road rage and sexual violence, asserting cycling as a way of life.

Jude embarks on a solo cycling journey through Liberia’s dense rainforest.

Professional mountain bikers Graham Agassiz, Matt Hunter, and Matty Miles go on a mind-bending neon themed night ride.

and more!

About Bicycle Film Festival: Founded in New York in 2001, BFF has an incredible history of working with the most important artists, filmmakers, venues, and institutions around the world. The international locales included Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, Mexico City, Cape Town and Istanbul and more at some of the most important venues such as Sydney Opera House and the Barbican or an old factory in Zurich. The subcultures of cycling have shared equal billing with the most exciting innovators in music, art, design and film. Past participants have included: Erykah Badu, Karl Lagerfeld, Francesco Clemente, Shepard Fairey, Albert Maysles, Michel Gondry, Spike Jonze, Alex Katz, Kaws, Mike Mills, Paul Smith, the Neistat Brothers, Tom Sachs, Ridley Scott, Kiki Smith, Swoon, and Ai Weiwei.