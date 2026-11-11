The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes BERTHA: Grateful Drag on Wednesday, March 17, 2027, for a bold, high-energy celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead unlike anything audiences have experienced before.

Born in Tennessee in 2023, BERTHA brings together powerhouse female vocals, the sound and energy of the Dead’s late ’70s and early ’80s era, and the theatricality of drag performance.

BERTHA is the world’s first and only drag-infused musical collective built around the music of the Grateful Dead. What began as a one-night experiment quickly sold out, caught the attention of Rolling Stone and the San Francisco Chronicle, and grew into an all-star Nashville-based roots collective.

Drawing from the high-energy sound of the Grateful Dead’s late ’70s and early ’80s era, BERTHA delivers the classic two-set, three-hour Dead experience with powerhouse vocals, deep jams, improvisation, and a fresh setlist every night.

Drag is an integral part of the BERTHA experience. The band performs in drag, and each show also features local drag or burlesque performers. BERTHA performances raise funds for LGBTQ+ organizations, bringing together serious jam-band musicianship, theatrical performance, humor, and community.

Equal parts jam-band devotion and joyful celebration, BERTHA offers longtime Deadheads and first-time listeners a completely original way to experience the music.

Join us at the Historic Holly Theatre in the heart of downtown Medford for an evening of great music, bold performance, celebration, and community in a historic venue built for gathering, connection, and great sound.

