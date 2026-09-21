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Beginning Watercolor: Landscapes with Carole Whitridge

Beginning Watercolor: Landscapes with Carole Whitridge

Join watercolor artist and teacher, Carole Whitridge, for this fun class creating original watercolor paintings of beautiful landscapes! Learn basic watercolor techniques and practice with several variations. All materials and supplies included for just $20.

In this beginner watercolor class, participants (ages 10+ to adult) will learn to paint smooth washes of color, paint gradients, and details. We’ll use techniques such as lifting paint and adding highlights, to create beautiful, satisfying art.

Instructor Bio: Carole Whitridge combines her love of painting and travel to bring tranquil, accessible classes to her students. She has a deep respect for the art and history of East Asia and strives to bring some of these traditions to her own teaching practice. She teaches watercolor to regional youth and adults alike.

Jacksonville Community Center
$20
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/