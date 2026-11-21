Experience a late 1800s Christmas celebration and learn the origins of holiday traditions on Historic Jacksonville, Inc.’s Victorian Christmas tours at the 1870s Beekman House. Located at 470 E. California Street and once home to the town’s wealthiest and most prominent pioneer family, the house is decorated for a 19th Century holiday. Victorian costumed docents will be sharing stories of festivities in the late 1800s along with the origins of popular Christmas traditions that settlers brought with them from all over the world. Find the good luck German pickle ornament on the Christmas tree. Steal a kiss under the mistletoe. Learn how holiday letters became Christmas cards. Hear how Santa’s appearance has changed over time. Sample one of Mrs. Beekman’s sugar cookies. And visit Mrs. Beekman’s Christmas Bazaar for that unique gift for family, friends, or yourself!

One-hour tours begin every 20 minutes from 12n through 3pm. Tour admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under. Mrs. Beekman’s Christmas Bazaar is FREE! Tour size is capped, and reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk ups accommodated based on space available. You’ll find tickets and information at https://www.historicjacksonville.org/victorian-christmas/.

