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Basic Life Support Training and PPSO Fundraiser

Basic Life Support Training and PPSO Fundraiser

Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon is excited to offer our in-house Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification Training to our community this October! Get certified with a donation of your choice (suggested donation: $100). All proceeds benefit PPSO’s Patient Assistance Fund, helping patients cover the cost of healthcare services.

Gain life-saving skills and receive a BLS Certification card upon successful completion of the training. Spots are limited! Register today. Location details shared after completed registration

Shared after registration
0-100
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon
education@ppsworegon.org
www.ppsworegon.org
Shared after registration