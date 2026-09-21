Basic Life Support Training and PPSO Fundraiser

Planned Parenthood of SW Oregon is excited to offer our in-house Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification Training to our community this October! Get certified with a donation of your choice (suggested donation: $100). All proceeds benefit PPSO’s Patient Assistance Fund, helping patients cover the cost of healthcare services.

Gain life-saving skills and receive a BLS Certification card upon successful completion of the training. Spots are limited! Register today. Location details shared after completed registration