Basic CPR & AED Training

Learn basic use of the AED (automated external defibrillator) and basic CPR techniques that can save the life of a loved one. Presented by physician Sherry Neuman, attendees will learn key steps in emergency situations and will practice hands on techniques. This is not a certification course but will provide basic orientation and guidelines that will facilitate maintaining skills with practice.

Instructor Bio: Dr. Neuman has enjoyed a long career focused on clinical patient care. After completing her doctorate in pharmacy, she later completed medical school at the University of Nevada at Reno to become medical doctor specializing in infectious disease. She is a Jacksonville resident and is a strong proponent of preparedness and wellness activities. Pre-registration is encouraged.

