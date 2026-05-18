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Barbara Parchim reads her Poetry

Barbara Parchim reads her Poetry

Thursday June 11th 7:00 to 8:00 pm

She will be reading from her books “What Remains” and “Muscle Tree”.

Author’s Statement:

I write poems to release my feelings of both joy and dread at what I see in my daily tasks caring for my organic farm in Oregon. The joy comes from connection to the earth and the myriad creatures that inhabit it. My experience rehabbing raptors and wolves means they inhabit my dreams and demand to have their stories told. The local wildlife and landscape are an endless source of discovery and refuge for me. The dread comes from seeing the damage that is being inflicted on the earth through pollution, deforestation, etc. These things too haunt my dreams and show up in my work.

My hope is that these poems might inspire readers to contemplate our relationship with and impact on other life forms and the wild spaces of our planet.

Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

bloomsburyashland@gmail.com
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com