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Awesome Arts & Crafts Summer Camp: Ages 6-11

Awesome Arts & Crafts Summer Camp: Ages 6-11

Kids will have a blast in this 4-half-day camp, creating awesome art, cool crafts, and fun summer
memories. We will also enjoy a snack break and supervised play at Doc Griffin Park. This camp
will be led by JCC Youth & Family Programs Coordinator, Sarah Greco.

12:00pm-12:10pm- campers arrive at the Jacksonville Community Center
12:10pm-2:50pm – arts and crafts, games, lunch, and outdoor play
2:50pm-3pm – parent pick-up at the Jacksonville Community Center

To register for this camp, click this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/260785129599171

If you are interested in full-day camp options in Jacksonville, JCC and Art Presence have
partnered to create adjacent camps, with optional supervised walking transportation between
camps. Check out https://art-presence.org/summer-camp to view and register for their summer
camps.

Jacksonville Community Center
$120
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main St
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
https://jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/programs/