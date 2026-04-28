Awesome Arts & Crafts Summer Camp: Ages 6-11

Kids will have a blast in this 4-half-day camp, creating awesome art, cool crafts, and fun summer

memories. We will also enjoy a snack break and supervised play at Doc Griffin Park. This camp

will be led by JCC Youth & Family Programs Coordinator, Sarah Greco.

12:00pm-12:10pm- campers arrive at the Jacksonville Community Center

12:10pm-2:50pm – arts and crafts, games, lunch, and outdoor play

2:50pm-3pm – parent pick-up at the Jacksonville Community Center

To register for this camp, click this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/260785129599171

If you are interested in full-day camp options in Jacksonville, JCC and Art Presence have

partnered to create adjacent camps, with optional supervised walking transportation between

camps. Check out https://art-presence.org/summer-camp to view and register for their summer

camps.

