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Author Talk with Aliza Hava: Into the Light: Ten Songs & Stories Transforming Trauma to Triumph

Author Talk with Aliza Hava: Into the Light: Ten Songs & Stories Transforming Trauma to Triumph

Thursday September 17th, 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Join award-winning singer-songwriter and author Aliza Hava for an intimate evening centered around her debut book, Into the Light: Ten Songs & Stories Transforming Trauma to Triumph, the companion book to her #1 charting album, Into the Light.

Part memoir and part guidebook, the book follows Aliza’s deeply personal journey of healing from severe childhood abuse. Through ten songs and the stories behind them, she explores trauma, self-discovery, empowerment, and the process of reclaiming your voice. The evening will include readings and reflections from the book, along with live solo performances on keyboard and vocals.

Together, the music and storytelling offer an honest and hopeful exploration of moving from pain toward healing, self-love, sovereignty, and triumph.

Bloomsbury Books
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Bloomsbury Books
290 E. Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541)488-0029
bloomsburyashland@gmail.com