Ashland’s Scout Troop 112 68th Annual Christmas Tree Sale will occur on Saturday, December 5th from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday, December 6th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The sale will take place in the Elks Lodge parking lot at Lithia Way and First Streets in downtown Ashland. Sale of these beautiful trees helps to support the troop’s activities throughout the year.

This year we will have farmed trees in the 4’ to 8’ ranges as well as local cut trees up to 12’. It’s exciting that so many people around the area support our Scouts by purchasing trees from the Troop. Scouts will be on-hand to help you select the best tree, carry to your car, and tie it on top, if needed.

We will also have decorated holiday wreaths, hot chocolate and coffee for all our wonderful Ashland friends and families.