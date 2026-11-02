Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Dark Sky Oregon
Ashland Garden Club Monthly Program: Dark Sky Oregon
Speakers Liz Shen & Sam Dennis, founding members of the dark sky advocacy group, "Applegate After Dark," will discuss how lowering light pollution is beneficial for pollinators, wildlife, and people. And how simple changes in outdoor lighting benefits us all.
First United Methodist Church
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Garden Club
5414820396
vikia@ashlandhome.net
First United Methodist Church
607 W. Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
mhawkins@prhawk.com