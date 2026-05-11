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Ashland Bike Fest

Ashland Bike Fest

Join us for a celebration of ALL bikes and ALL cyclists throughout Ashland. This full weekend of fun includes the NYC-based Bicycle Film Festival, Spring Fling Super D and youth Gromduro races, the family friendly Ashland AlleyCat as well as free social rides, block parties, live music, food trucks and more! See https://ashlanddevo.org/ashland-bike-fest/ for more information and a full schedule of events and ticket links.

Ashland
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ashland DEVO
9542963908
Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com
https://ashlanddevo.org/

Artist Group Info

Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com
Ashland
9542963908
Ashlanddevo.leslie@gmail.com
https://ashlanddevo.org/ashland-bike-fest/