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Art Presence Center August Reception

Art Presence Center August Reception

Come enjoy our August art offerings at our monthly art reception!

We invite you to experience this month’s Guest Artist: the Urban Sketchers of Ashland.

As part of a global movement, these artists translate the plein air experience into captivating visual stories. Join them as they explore the Rogue Valley’s most stunning vistas with sketchbooks and paint pads in hand.

This month’s Member Artist is Deanna St. Martin, who is proof that it’s never too late to find your passion. Deanna began her artistic journey later in life. From Marylhurst University to the sun-drenched landscapes of Europe, her award-winning watercolors capture the soul of the places she visits.

Art Presence Art Center
206 N 5th St. Jacksonville, Oregon

Art Presence Art Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Art Presence Art Center
206 N. 5th Street
Jacksonville, Oregon 97530
541-414-3234
gather@art-presence.org
https://art-presence.org/