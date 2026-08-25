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Art about Agriculture Exhibition

Art about Agriculture Exhibition

Art About Agriculture encourages artists to investigate the visual resources of the science and practice that sustains human life: agriculture. It strives to develop an understanding and appreciation of food and fiber production, especially among people not traditionally acquainted with agriculture.

Art About Agriculture was established in 1983 as the first annual arts competition and tour exhibit with an agricultural theme. It recognizes professional and emerging Pacific Northwest artists, creates a growing, dynamic, permanent collection of fine art based on, stimulated by, and portraying agriculture, and presents the permanent collection and tour exhibit to rural and urban audiences. The collection is exhibited by loan agreement throughout Oregon and other parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Grant Pass Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Grants Pass Museum of Art
541-479-3290
museum@gpmuseum.com
https://avlaunch.me/gpmuseum

Artist Group Info

office@gpmuseum.com
Grant Pass Museum of Art
229 SW G Street - 2nd floor
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-479-3290
office@gpmuseum.com
https://gpmuseum.com/