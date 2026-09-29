Apply now for the 2027 Bolan Mountain Artist in Residence Program, offered by the Siskiyou Crest Coalition.

Artists of any media are encouraged to apply for the Bolan Mountain Artist in Residence Program, offered by the Siskiyou Crest Coalition. Applications are being accepted NOW through October 31, 2026. Apply for a 5-day retreat in a historic Fire Lookout, June 25-29, 2027. The selected artist will experience 360-degree views of the Siskiyou Mountains, dark skies at night, wild flowers, butterflies, bees, snow-capped mountains. Time for reflection and artistic generation. Find out more and apply today.

https://siskiyoucrestcoalition.org/siskiyou-crest-artist-in-residence-program/